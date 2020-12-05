Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $300.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Okta traded as high as $256.85 and last traded at $255.80, with a volume of 47538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $230.21.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.71.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.47, for a total value of $10,223,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,685,586.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,479 shares of company stock valued at $79,180,467. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,715 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Okta by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Okta by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Okta by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. Okta’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.