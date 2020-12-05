Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 480 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after acquiring an additional 189,453 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,172.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3,029.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

