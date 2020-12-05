O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 4,913 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,181 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in F.N.B. by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,003,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,523,000 after acquiring an additional 371,942 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 891.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 221,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 198,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 9.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 573,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 47,670 shares during the period. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Jo Dively acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,355.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,300 shares of company stock worth $58,807. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of FNB opened at $9.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.30.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

