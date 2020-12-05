O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 15,561 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,561 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 218,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 70.3% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $8,603,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,481,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PDM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of PDM opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.71. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.