O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 14,213 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 65.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,213 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 214,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 31.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

In related news, insider Michael L. Konig sold 26,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $327,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRG stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $12.46.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.77).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.