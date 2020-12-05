O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 123 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in RLI by 22.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in RLI by 31.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in RLI by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RLI. Compass Point began coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, October 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $105.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average is $87.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $233.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $114,941.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.