O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 60.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,070 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 5.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 27.3% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 23,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 517,064 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $21,582,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

HDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HD Supply from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.10.

HD Supply stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.16. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $55.98.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.34 million. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

