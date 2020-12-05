O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 223,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3,082.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after buying an additional 987,624 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

