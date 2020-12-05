O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,440 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 288.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 364,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 82,021 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,121,000 after purchasing an additional 173,911 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 19.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.25. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $48.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $32,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 5,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $213,843.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,959.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,875 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,905. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

