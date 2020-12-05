NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $162.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $162.00 and last traded at $161.52, with a volume of 3639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.54.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.59.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of -309.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,962,308. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,095,000 after buying an additional 5,042,268 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,819 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,853.7% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,274,585 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $145,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,345 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,380,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,826,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $322,319,000 after purchasing an additional 803,610 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

