NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DATA Corp. is engaged in the development and integration of information technology and data communication systems. Its operating segment consists of Public and Financial IT Services, Enterprise IT Services, Solutions and Technologies, Global Business and Others. Public and Financial IT Services segment provides IT services which support social infrastructure in the public administration, healthcare and financial sectors. Enterprise IT Services segment offers IT services in the fields of manufacturing, retail, logistics, communications, broadcasting and utilities. Solutions and Technologies segment renders platforms and solutions that support IT services. Global Business segment delivers IT services. Others segment supports the business activities of the head office. NTT DATA Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get NTT DATA alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NTT DATA in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NTDTY stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NTT DATA has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $14.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.62.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. NTT DATA had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.64%. On average, research analysts predict that NTT DATA will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NTT DATA (NTDTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.