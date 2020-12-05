Nord/LB Analysts Give LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) a €115.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.90 ($159.88) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €129.56 ($152.43).

Get LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) alerts:

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) stock opened at €116.76 ($137.36) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €119.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €119.53. LEG Immobilien AG has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.