Nord/LB Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) a €44.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €41.41 ($48.72).

Shares of FPE opened at €38.05 ($44.76) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €31.87.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

