Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $29,303,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $20,323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $12,573,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,642,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,071,000 after purchasing an additional 629,226 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 29.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,535,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,269,000 after purchasing an additional 576,373 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NWL opened at $22.03 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

