Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) Shares Gap Up to $4.35

Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $8.01. Nesco shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 71,044 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on NSCO shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nesco in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nesco from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $328.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of -0.03.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $69.26 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Nesco Holdings, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Nesco (NYSE:NSCO)

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

