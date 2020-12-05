Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stake Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 401,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,378 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $31,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Neogen by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Neogen by 12.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 25,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Neogen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Neogen by 255.8% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Neogen by 15.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $77.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.84. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.31, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.49. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $82.06.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.79 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $470,752.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $1,991,427.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,195.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,332 shares of company stock worth $4,258,543. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

