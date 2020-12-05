NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered NBT Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised NBT Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.69. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.07 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.42%.

In related news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,118.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 312.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 23.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 199.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

