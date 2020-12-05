National Bank Financial Weighs in on SSR Mining Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for SSR Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.86. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cormark upgraded shares of SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of SSR Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.01.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $19.41 on Thursday. SSR Mining has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $25.32. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $45,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

