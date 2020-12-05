National Bank Financial Weighs in on NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (CVE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) (CVE:GRA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) in a report issued on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th.

Shares of CVE:GRA opened at C$3.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$536.02 million and a P/E ratio of -69.45. NanoXplore Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.90 and a 1-year high of C$4.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.10, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) (CVE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.57 million during the quarter.

NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

