National Bank Financial Boosts BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$88.00

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$81.86.

TSE DOO opened at C$79.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.58. BRP Inc. has a one year low of C$18.56 and a one year high of C$80.68.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

About BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

