MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €120.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) received a €120.00 ($141.18) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €117.56 ($138.30).

MOR opened at €93.76 ($110.31) on Thursday. MorphoSys AG has a fifty-two week low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a fifty-two week high of €146.30 ($172.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €106.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.17.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

