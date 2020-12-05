Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€224.00” Price Target for Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV)

Morgan Stanley set a €224.00 ($263.53) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €208.00 ($244.71) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €208.54 ($245.34).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €198.58 ($233.62) on Wednesday. Allianz SE has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €177.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €177.51.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

