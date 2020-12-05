Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,172.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,029.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

