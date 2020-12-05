Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Stake Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

NYSE MTX opened at $63.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.79. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.57. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $66.24.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 11,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $726,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,168,559.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $728,669.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.