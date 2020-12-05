MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Holdings Increased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.34% of MicroStrategy worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Phong Le sold 65,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $15,479,100.00. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,350 shares of company stock worth $41,307,881 in the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $328.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,733.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.22. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $358.94.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

