Michael Corcoran Buys 240,000 Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) Stock

Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) insider Michael Corcoran purchased 240,000 shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,356.15).
LON AMGO opened at GBX 9.76 ($0.13) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. Amigo Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 4.84 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 73.60 ($0.96). The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.35.
About Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L)
Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.