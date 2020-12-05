Michael Corcoran Buys 240,000 Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) Stock

Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) insider Michael Corcoran purchased 240,000 shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,356.15).

LON AMGO opened at GBX 9.76 ($0.13) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. Amigo Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 4.84 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 73.60 ($0.96). The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.35.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

