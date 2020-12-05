Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Sells $340,200.00 in Stock

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.94. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $802,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,356 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 800.0% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 350,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 96,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $10,259,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

