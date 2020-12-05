Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,946,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $54,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,252,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,031,000 after acquiring an additional 114,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 51.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,028,000 after purchasing an additional 972,435 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,910,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 563,287 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,029,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 776.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after buying an additional 943,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $425,885.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $71,767.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,166 shares of company stock worth $1,462,188 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

MRSN opened at $23.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.44.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

