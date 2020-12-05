Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Medifast were worth $56,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Medifast by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 306.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1,362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medifast by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $204.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.33. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $208.57.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $271.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.50 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.84%.

In other Medifast news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $826,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,002 shares in the company, valued at $44,815,600.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MED shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.75.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

