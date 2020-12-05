McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,172.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,029.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

