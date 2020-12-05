Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,863,752 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 430,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of Matador Resources worth $56,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $98,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,562 shares of company stock worth $149,247. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

MTDR stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 4.87.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

