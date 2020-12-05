Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $321,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,638. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,471 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,249 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,998 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 153.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,375,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth approximately $61,173,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

