Markel (NYSE:MKL) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MKL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1,077.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,119.25.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $999.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $995.82 and a 200-day moving average of $988.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.68. Markel has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Markel will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 6.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,477,000 after purchasing an additional 44,323 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Markel during the third quarter worth about $34,846,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Markel by 83.5% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 74,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,684,000 after purchasing an additional 33,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Markel by 46.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth about $19,482,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

