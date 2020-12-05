Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 85.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 35,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $195,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MGY opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.52.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. MKM Partners cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

