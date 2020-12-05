Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

