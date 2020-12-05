Macro Enterprises Inc. (MCR.V) (CVE:MCR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

Macro Enterprises Inc. (MCR.V) (CVE:MCR) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Macro Enterprises Inc. (MCR.V) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 30th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MCR opened at C$2.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$80.35 million and a PE ratio of 8.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Macro Enterprises Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$4.09.

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction, and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

