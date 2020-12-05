Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “With coronavirus confining people to their homes, Lyft’s operations are significantly hurt due to low ride volumes. Revenues dropped 30.9% in the first nine months of 2020 due to fall in Active Riders and Revenue per Active Rider. The company’s fourth-quarter performance is also expected to reflect this softness in ride volumes. Spike in coronavirus cases in the United States and the resulting re-imposition of restrictions have weighed on the company’s expectations for fourth-quarter revenues. Notably, the going has been tough for Lyft ever since it went public on Mar 29, 2019, as it incurred huge losses in each of the quarters. This is partly the reason behind its shares underperforming the industry in a year’s time. However, Lyft’s cost-cutting measures to offset the coronavirus-led challenges are encouraging.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.97.

Shares of LYFT opened at $46.10 on Thursday. Lyft has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $145,526.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $167,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,785 shares of company stock valued at $934,749. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Lyft by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

