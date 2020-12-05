Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LUNMF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from $8.10 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

LUNMF opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.04%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

