Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.