Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$9.75 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.07.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$10.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$4.08 and a 12-month high of C$10.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total transaction of C$366,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,466,080.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

