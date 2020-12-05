Luis A. Muller Sells 22,000 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) CEO Luis A. Muller sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $653,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.74.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Cohu from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cohu by 4.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 1.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 57,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cohu by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

