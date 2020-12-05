Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Shares Gap Up to $2.36

Shares of Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $3.69. Lizhi shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 1,996,899 shares changing hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Lizhi from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $174.70 million and a PE ratio of -3.78.

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China. It provides podcasts and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices.

