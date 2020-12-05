Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) & FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM) Critical Comparison

FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM) and Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FFP Marketing and Lithia Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A Lithia Motors 2.82% 23.52% 6.02%

This table compares FFP Marketing and Lithia Motors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lithia Motors $12.67 billion 0.62 $271.50 million $11.76 25.06

Lithia Motors has higher revenue and earnings than FFP Marketing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.6% of Lithia Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of FFP Marketing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Lithia Motors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FFP Marketing and Lithia Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFP Marketing 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithia Motors 0 1 7 0 2.88

Lithia Motors has a consensus price target of $282.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.14%. Given Lithia Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lithia Motors is more favorable than FFP Marketing.

Risk & Volatility

FFP Marketing has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithia Motors has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lithia Motors beats FFP Marketing on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFP Marketing

FFP Marketing Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores with gas station. It also retails motor fuel, merchandise, and ancillary products and services at convenience stores, and truck stop. The company operates motor fuel terminal and processing facility. The convenience stores sell groceries, tobacco product, take-out food and beverages, dairy products, and non-food merchandise, such as money order, telephone calling cards, lottery tickets, health and beauty aid, magazines, and motor fuel. The company sells motor fuel on a wholesale basis to independent, regional chain and end user, such as contractors, operators of vehicle fleet, and public utilities. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts. As of July 29, 2020, the company operated through 190 stores. It also offers its products online through 200 websites. Lithia Motors, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

