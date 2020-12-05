Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

LSPD has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$45.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$52.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$50.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$69.15.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) stock opened at C$76.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.81. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.75. The stock has a market cap of C$9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

