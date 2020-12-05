Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services in a report issued on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.92 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LBRT. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

NYSE LBRT opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $49,507,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

