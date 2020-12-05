LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.28

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised LG Display from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.16.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Research analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

