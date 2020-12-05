LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.80 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 108.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 7,900.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LX opened at $6.58 on Friday. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities research analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

