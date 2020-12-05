Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $112,503.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,177.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Rosen sold 21,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,414,022 shares of company stock worth $23,927,493 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -82.62, a PEG ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.