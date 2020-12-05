Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.78.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $19.83 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.62, a PEG ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $112,503.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,177.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 123,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $2,099,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,503.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,414,022 shares of company stock worth $23,927,493. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

