Leslie’s, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Quiet Period Will End on December 8th

Leslie’s’ (NASDAQ:LESL) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 8th. Leslie’s had issued 40,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $680,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LESL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.
Leslie’s stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $25.84.
About Leslie’s
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.
